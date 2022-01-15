MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Truist lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 5,292,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

