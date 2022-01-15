MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $833,935.48

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $833,935.48 and approximately $187.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00115486 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,368,871 coins and its circulating supply is 165,066,943 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.