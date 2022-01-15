MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $671,620.10 and $116.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001546 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051426 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.82 or 0.00788452 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

