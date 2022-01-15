Mirrored Alibaba 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24,213.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $139.15 or 0.00323774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $12.49 million and $24,213.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 89,792 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

