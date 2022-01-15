Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,566.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $173.48 or 0.00399635 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $10,566.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00076650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07686385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,364.34 or 0.99897538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008334 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 85,883 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

