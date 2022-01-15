Mirrored iShares Gold Trust One Day Volume Reaches $2,745.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $34.99 or 0.00081419 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $2,745.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.