Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,059.55 or 0.02465303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $13,645.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 13,101 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

