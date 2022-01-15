Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $271,223.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.61 or 0.00140679 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.58 or 0.07711371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.05 or 0.99930970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008332 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund's total supply is 200,429 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund's official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund's official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

