Modefi (MOD) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.48 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Modefi has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $474,585.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,377,591 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.