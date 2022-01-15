Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $52.57. 18,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Get Mondi alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MONDY. Investec upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.