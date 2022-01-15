MONK (MONK) Price Up 77.5% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $4,690.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009486 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015729 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.