Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $98.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

