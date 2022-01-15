Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 259.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $542,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,165 shares of company stock valued at $60,818,276. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $296.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.