mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Up 12.5% This Week (MTA)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $6.30 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058306 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.