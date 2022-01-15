Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.71.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

