Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 93,392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of EQT worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

EQT stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

