Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

