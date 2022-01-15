Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Repligen worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

RGEN stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.60. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.