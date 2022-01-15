Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

