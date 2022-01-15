Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Capri worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 12.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 113,072.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 291,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 291,728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

Capri stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.