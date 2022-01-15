Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $270.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $265.13 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.