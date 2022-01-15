My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other My Size news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in My Size in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of My Size by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of My Size by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of My Size by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 356,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYSZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,221,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,917. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 235.16% and a negative net margin of 10,467.03%. Equities analysts predict that My Size will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

