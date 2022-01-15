MyNeighborAlice Price Tops $11.16 on Top Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $11.16 or 0.00025891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $341.36 million and $131.14 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

