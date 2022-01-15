Name Change Token (NCT) One Day Volume Tops $72,993.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $72,993.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,260,459 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

