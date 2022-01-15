Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186,450.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $186,450.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010416 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,627,126 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

