Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 484,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. Navient has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

