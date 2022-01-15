Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $453,091.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and $453,091.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00033955 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00019014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004840 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,888,240 coins and its circulating supply is 18,582,260 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

