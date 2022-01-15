Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Shares of NDBKY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.