NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 988,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $802.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

