Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nerdwallet and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 8 0 2.89 AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nerdwallet currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.38%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 222.98%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Nerdwallet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Nerdwallet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdwallet and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.50 $2.76 million $0.18 17.89

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdwallet and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58%

Summary

AcuityAds beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

