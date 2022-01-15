Nerva Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $403,130.06 and approximately $383.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars.

