NestEGG Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,781.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $172,477.90 and $1,781.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035512 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

