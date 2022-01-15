New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $120.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $477,680.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

