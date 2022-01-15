New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $319,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

