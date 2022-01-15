New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Park National worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,384,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park National by 95.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park National by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Park National by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRK opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

