New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

