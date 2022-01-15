New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Koppers worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Koppers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Koppers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $671.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

