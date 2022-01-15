New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 57,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.