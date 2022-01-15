New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.26 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.