New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of MacroGenics worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 532,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 744.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 393,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 347,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $14.44 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $884.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

