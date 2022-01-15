New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Textainer Group worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,939 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,241,000. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGH opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

