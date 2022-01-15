New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of REGENXBIO worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

