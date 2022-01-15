New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $9.43 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

