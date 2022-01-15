New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,727 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

