New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 31,692 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

SANA stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.