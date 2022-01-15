New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 301.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Butterfly Network worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Shares of BFLY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.