New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,403 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of IVERIC bio worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.