New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,120 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Repay worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 947,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after acquiring an additional 697,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after acquiring an additional 446,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 765,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 271,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.