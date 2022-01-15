New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,178 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.46 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

