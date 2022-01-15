New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,026 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,026 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after buying an additional 383,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 270,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $16.34 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.